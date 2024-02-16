 Akasa Air Assures Probe In Incident Involving Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Ater BJP Leader Alleges 'Conspiracy' Against Her
Details about the incident that happened on February 15 after the Lok Sabha member landed at the Delhi airport from Mumbai in an Akasa Air flight could not be immediately ascertained.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Akasa Air on Friday said it will carry out a detailed investigation into the "deboarding experience" of BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at the Delhi airport after she alleged that airline staff conspired and tried to cause loss to her.

Details about the incident that happened on February 15 after the member landed at the Delhi airport from Mumbai in an Akasa Air flight could not be immediately ascertained.

Pragya Singh Thakur Seeks Action On Akasa Air Staffer

In a post on X on Friday, Thakur alleged that Akasa Air's duty manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause loss to her. Tagging civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, she requested the minister to take action about the incident.

Airline Responds To Allegations

"We regret the deboarding experience that Hon'ble Member of Parliament Ms Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her.

"While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

Thakur represents Bhopal constituency in Lok Sabha.

