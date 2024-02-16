 MP: Finance Agents Thrashed For Seizing Garbage Vehicle In Gwalior, Video Viral
The incident escalated to physical violence, with Shriram Finance staff allegedly assaulting an EcoGreen employee during a confrontation over the repossession of a finance company vehicle.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major altercation unfolded on a busy highway in Gwalior after employees of a company thrashed two finance agents who had come for the recovery of a garbage vehicle over non-payment of dues.

The incident is reported in the Hazira Police Station area of Gwalior, where staff of Eco Green were seen ganging up to beat the agents of Shriram Finance. The video of the incident went viral and surfaced on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that more than a dozen people are thrashing a man in a black jacket in the middle of the road.

According to the information, two agents were sent by Shriram Finance to recover a vehicle, during which the garbage collection truck owned by EcoGreen was seized. This led to a heated argument between the garbage vehicle driver and the agents. The fight turned violent, following which more staff members of Eco Green joined and started thrashing the finance agents.

The Eco Green driver sustained injuries in the incident and was promptly admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, the local police near Hazira Thana reached the scene and took the agents into custody. In response to the lack of immediate action, EcoGreen employees have issued a warning of a work stoppage and strike.

