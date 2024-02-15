MP: Romantic WhatsApp Chat Between IPS Officer & Female Subordinate Goes Viral, Turns Out To Be Fake; 1 Held

WhatsApp will first allow users to react with six key emoji but will add more going forward, so that people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages./ Representative image | Photo credit: IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch of Bhopal has arrested one of the two accused men for allegedly fabricating WhatsApp chat screenshots and circulating them on social media to tarnish the reputation of senior officers.

The accused, identified as Javed Mohammad, concocted the chats to falsely depict a romantic relationship between a woman officer of CEDMAP and a senior IPS officer. However, the main accused, Ramanveer Arora, is currently at large.

Notably, on February 1, 2024, a senior officer of CEDMAP Bhopal lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch, alleging the circulation of false and sensational chat screenshots between her and a senior IPS officer. The screenshots were being maliciously propagated on social media, causing defamation and mental distress.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the screenshots were fabricated by Javed Mohammad, on the orders of Ramanveer Arora, with the intent to tarnish the reputation of the officers involved.

Taking action into the matter, the Commissioner of City Police, Bhopal, instructed additional police officers to promptly identify and apprehend the unknown accused. A specialised team from the Crime Branch was formed, utilising modern scientific techniques and resources to trace the origin of the fake screenshots.

After diligent efforts, the team tracked down Javed Mohammad, a resident of Indore, who had created and viralised the fabricated content on social media. The main accused, Ramanveer Arora, is currently evading arrest, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.