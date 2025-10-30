 MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws For Child Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws For Child Marriage

MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws For Child Marriage

According to police, the minor’s parents, grandmother and uncle had arranged her marriage with a youth from Katangi back in July 2023.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act & POCSO Act | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl, who was married at the age of 13, has given birth to a baby in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Thursday. 

According to police, the matter pertains to the Katangi area of Jabalpur district. The minor’s parents, grandmother and uncle had arranged her marriage with a youth from Katangi in July 2023. 

The matter came to light when the girl delivered the child at a medical college hospital.

As the hospital staff gauged that the mother was actually a minor, they immediately informed police. 

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Investigative News Website Cobrapost Accuses Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Of 'Massive Banking Fraud' Of ₹28,874 Crore
Investigative News Website Cobrapost Accuses Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Of 'Massive Banking Fraud' Of ₹28,874 Crore
Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary
Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary
CBSE Rolls Out Motu Patlu Comics To Explain Income Tax To Students
CBSE Rolls Out Motu Patlu Comics To Explain Income Tax To Students

Following the hospital’s report, Katangi police registered a case against the girl’s parents, husband, grandmother, mother-in-law, and another person under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the POCSO Act.

At present, the police have taken the matter into cognizance and begun further investigation into the case.

Read Also
MP News: Passenger Slips On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Amravati Express At Jabalpur Station;...
article-image

Child marriage - A punishable offence 

According to Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, “Child marriage a punishable offense and sets the minimum age for marriage at 21 for males and 18 for females. It also provides for the annulment of child marriages.”

Despite the laws, the nation is still struggling to completely eradicate the practice from certain sections of society. 

What surfaces as a bigger problem is a child giving birth to a child, which further risks the natural growth and development of both, the mother and newborn. 

However, the nation has seen a decline in the long-standing issue and is working towards its abolition from society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Give Her Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Without Doctor's...

MP News: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Give Her Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Without Doctor's...

MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video &...

MP News: Gwalior Man 'Love-Traps' 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman, Secretly Records Her Bathing Video &...

MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws...

MP Shocker! 15-Year-Old Delivers Baby At Jabalpur; Case Registered Against Parents, Hubby & In-Laws...

MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...

MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To...

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To...