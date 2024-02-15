MP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends

Representative Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who came to meet his girlfriend was allegedly abducted and assaulted by her friends in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. The accused kept him captive for 8 hours in a vacant house before they were traced by police.

According to the information, Anurag Jatav (19), a resident of Narsinghpur's Gadarwara, befriended a young woman from Chhindwara on social media. They started chatting on phone and became close to each other. Recently, the couple decided to meet. What's better occasion for lovers than Valentine's? So, on February 13, Jatav visited Chhindwara to celebrate Valentine's Day with her. The woman's acquaintances, named Saiju, Abhay, and Mukesh, apprehended the youth and confined him to Saiju's house. They allegedly kept him captive until 8 pm.

The accused then used the youth's mobile to call his parents and demanded that they come to Chhindwara. The family informed Gadarwara police about the incident. Later, Gadarwara police contacted rural police in Chhindwara. The police traced the youth's location through his mobile phone and freed him. After his release, the youth was admitted to the district hospital in Chhindwara.

The Station House Officer (SHO), G.S. Uikey, informed us that three suspects from Gadarwara have been sent to jail in connection with the case.