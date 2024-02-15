 MP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends

MP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends

Anurag Jatav (19), a resident of Narsinghpur's Gadarwara, befriended a young woman from Chhindwara on social media. They started chatting on phone and became close to each other.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who came to meet his girlfriend was allegedly abducted and assaulted by her friends in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. The accused kept him captive for 8 hours in a vacant house before they were traced by police.

According to the information, Anurag Jatav (19), a resident of Narsinghpur's Gadarwara, befriended a young woman from Chhindwara on social media. They started chatting on phone and became close to each other. Recently, the couple decided to meet. What's better occasion for lovers than Valentine's? So, on February 13, Jatav visited Chhindwara to celebrate Valentine's Day with her. The woman's acquaintances, named Saiju, Abhay, and Mukesh, apprehended the youth and confined him to Saiju's house. They allegedly kept him captive until 8 pm.

Read Also
Valentine's Special: 'No Purdah, 16-Miles Long Pipeline To Quench His Queen's Thirst... This 15th...
article-image

The accused then used the youth's mobile to call his parents and demanded that they come to Chhindwara. The family informed Gadarwara police about the incident. Later, Gadarwara police contacted rural police in Chhindwara. The police traced the youth's location through his mobile phone and freed him. After his release, the youth was admitted to the district hospital in Chhindwara.

The Station House Officer (SHO), G.S. Uikey, informed us that three suspects from Gadarwara have been sent to jail in connection with the case.

Read Also
Valentine's Day Reunion: Estranged MP Couple Patch Up After 2 Years
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Controversial Patwari Recruitment 2023 Gets Clean Chit; Appointment Orders Issued For Group-2,...

MP: Controversial Patwari Recruitment 2023 Gets Clean Chit; Appointment Orders Issued For Group-2,...

MP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends

MP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends

MP: Over 150 'Chalo Bus' Drivers Go On Strike In Jabalpur Over Salary Delay

MP: Over 150 'Chalo Bus' Drivers Go On Strike In Jabalpur Over Salary Delay

Bhopal: Makers Of Gullak Web Series Slapped With ₹10,000 Fine For Littering In Public

Bhopal: Makers Of Gullak Web Series Slapped With ₹10,000 Fine For Littering In Public

Bhopal: How Cyber Crooks Duped Retd Naval Officer Of Rs 68 Lakh Via Skype

Bhopal: How Cyber Crooks Duped Retd Naval Officer Of Rs 68 Lakh Via Skype