 Valentine's Day Reunion: Estranged MP Couple Patch Up After 2 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalValentine's Day Reunion: Estranged MP Couple Patch Up After 2 Years

Valentine's Day Reunion: Estranged MP Couple Patch Up After 2 Years

The couple, identified as Ranjana Yadav and Sonu Yadav from Ramapur Chapar, had tied the knot on February 10, 2022.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The estranged married couple, who had been living apart for the past two years due to constant disagreements, united on Valentine's Day, embarking upon a new chapter of their relationship.

The couple, identified as Ranjana Yadav and Sonu Yadav from Ramapur Chapar, had tied the knot on February 10, 2022. However, shortly after their marriage, conflicts arose, leading to their decision to live separately. The situation escalated to the point where the matter was brought to the attention of the local police.

Read Also
Valentine's Special: 'No Purdah, 16-Miles Long Pipeline To Quench His Queen's Thirst... This 15th...
article-image

Upon intervention from the police, the couple was advised to seek counselling at a family counselling center. The married pair willingly followed this suggestion, leading them to the counselling center where they submitted an application for living separately.

Read Also
Bhopal: This Valentine's Take A Dive Into Love Life Of IPS Officers Amid Their Intense & Hectic...
article-image

On Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, the couple was summoned to the counselling center for a discussion. During the conversation, the disputes between the husband and wife were successfully resolved, and both were encouraged to start a new life together. The families of both individuals expressed their mutual agreement on this decision.

Later, Sonu apologised to Ranjana and requested forgiveness. As a Valentine's Day gift, he promised to never stay away on valentines day, after which, the couple left the counselling center with smiles, ready to embark on a journey of renewed love and understanding.

Read Also
10 Best Fine Dine Places In Bhopal For Your Perfect Valentine’s Dinner
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Valentine's Day Reunion: Estranged MP Couple Patch Up After 2 Years

Valentine's Day Reunion: Estranged MP Couple Patch Up After 2 Years

MP: 'We Condemn Govt Action To Stop Farmers From Entering Delhi For Peaceful Protest,' Says...

MP: 'We Condemn Govt Action To Stop Farmers From Entering Delhi For Peaceful Protest,' Says...

MP: Congress Announces Ashok Singh As Rajya Sabha Candidate; No Entry For Nath

MP: Congress Announces Ashok Singh As Rajya Sabha Candidate; No Entry For Nath

MP: BJP Leader Taken Into UP Police Custody Over Datia Bizman Murder Case

MP: BJP Leader Taken Into UP Police Custody Over Datia Bizman Murder Case

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack At Shaurya Smarak In Bhopal

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack At Shaurya Smarak In Bhopal