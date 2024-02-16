 MP: 6-Yr-Old Disabled Girl Raped By Neighbour In Shivpuri, Victim Narrates Ordeal To Mom In Sign Language
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A case of brutality against a disabled child has come to fore in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. A 6-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Bairad police station area. Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim's mother against the accused under sections of rape and POCSO Act. The accused is currently absconding.

According to the information, the victim's mother Said in the Bairad police station that she is originally from Sheopur district. For the last 6 months, they have been doing farming in Bairad town and lives in a small hut with her husband and daughter. The woman said that her daughter's hands and legs do not work properly, also she cannot speak, however she can hear and understand. She narrated her entire ordeal in gestures.

The woman said that during the incident she had gone with her husband to sprinkle medicine in the gram crop. At that time, the disabled child was alone in the huit. When the lady came to the hut in the evening, she saw that the girl was lying unconscious on the bed, soaked in blood.

After some time, when the innocent girl regained consciousness, she pointed towards the house of neighbor Raju Jatav and said that he had done something wrong with her.

In this matter, station in-charge Bairad TI Naveen Yadav said that on the report of the victim's mother, the police registered a case of rape and POCSO Act against the accused. Police said that the search for the accused is going on and he will be arrested soon.

