 BJP National Council Meet: More Than 1200 Delegates From MP To Attend
PTIUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
BJP National Council Meet: More Than 1200 Delegates From MP To Attend | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1,200 delegates from Madhya Pradesh will take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day national council meeting set to start from Saturday in New Delhi, state unit chief VD Sharma said.

The meeting will discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mantra" of getting 370 extra votes in every booth when compared to the 2019 general elections to ensure the BJP crosses the 370 seat mark, Sharma told reporters on Friday.

"A total of 1,226 delegates from MP will take part in the two-day national council meeting. Party president JP Nadda will address the opening session while PM Modi will speak to delegates in the concluding session," Sharma said.

Candidates to be finalised by PM Modi

"The BJP has resolved to win 370 seats and cross the 400 mark along with (NDA) allies," he said.

Candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be decided by the party's parliamentary board under the leadership of the PM, he added.

Brushing aside Congress allegations that the BJP was using Central probe agencies to target the opposition, Sharma said the former was coming up with such statements since it had lost its identity.

The ED, CBI and Income Tax work as per the Constitution, Sharma claimed. 

