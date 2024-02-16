BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Claims 'Conspiracy' To Harm Her By Akasa Airlines Staffer Imran, Passenger On Same Flight Says 'He Was Very Helpful'

BJP MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, has levelled serious allegations of misconduct against the duty manager and staff of Akasa Airlines. The MP has lodged a complaint with the Central Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. She posted about the entire incident as a conspiracy on social media site X.

Pragya tweeted, "Upon arrival in Delhi from Mumbai on Akasa Air flight number QP1120, duty manager Imran and his associates conspired to cause me significant harm. I expect you to take necessary action." She posted this message around 3:20 am on Thursday-Friday night.

When Dainik Bhaskar spoke to MP Pragya, she mentioned that she had boarded Akasa Airlines' flight from Mumbai to Delhi. At around 8 pm, at Delhi Airport, the duty manager Imran and 'his entire gang' attempted to harm her. "This entire gang is working in a coordinated manner. I am writing a detailed complaint to Mr. Scindia about this," she said.

Staff shook the wheelchair, caused a problem in her back: Pragya's aides

MP Pragya's associates revealed that she has a serious issue with her spine. In such situations, she needs a wheelchair to travel from the airport to the flight and during boarding and deboarding. When the MP arrived at Delhi Airport, the off-duty manager and staff of the airline not only misbehaved with her but also shook her wheelchair with the intention of causing harm. This has caused a problem in her back.

Akasa airlines issues apology

After the MP's post gained traction on social media, Akasa airlines replied to her complaint and apologised for her experience.

"We regret the de-boarding experience that Hon’ble Member of Parliament Ms. Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her. While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services," the airline said.

Another passenger rubbishes allegations against duty manager

Meanwhile, one social media user named Kundan Shashiraj claimed to be on the same flight as Pragya and said he found duty manager Imran to be very 'helpful'.

"Coincidentally, I too have come to Delhi from Mumbai on 13th February on the same flight number which Mohtarma is mentioning. That day also Imran was the duty manager of the flight. All I can tell you is that I found Imran to be a very pleasant and helpful flight steward. He was doing his work with great enthusiasm and warmth and was polite to all the passengers. Now what problem might have happened to this lady, only those who know her would know very well, what can I say!" Shashiraj wrote on X.