 MP: BJP Names 4 Candidates For Rajya Sabha, Tries To Balance Caste Equations In Madhya Pradesh
The saffron party has announced-- Dr. L Murugan, Umesh Nath Maharaj, Maya Narolia, Bansilal Gurjar for four of the five Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, while remaining one seat will be held by Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Starting from Left, Dr. L Murugan, Maya Narolia, Umesh Nath Maharaj and Bansilal Gurjar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), on Wednesday, has released the names of four candidates from Madhya Pradesh for upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

Who is Maya Narolia?

Maya Narolia is the only woman candidate in the Rajya Sabha list announced by the BJP. She is the president of BJP's women wing (Mahila morcha) in Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that Narolia played an important role in mobilising women votes, which led to BJP's victory in assembly elections.

Umesh Nath Maharaj with MP former CM Shirvaj

Umesh Nath Maharaj with MP former CM Shirvaj |

Who is Umesh Nath Maharaj?

Umesh Nath Maharaj, famous among the BJP politicians, is head of Valmiki Dham Ashram. Several times, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state chief VD Sharama and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje have been spotted with him, seeking his blessings. With his candidature, BJP has tried to secure the support of Dalit community.

Umesh Nath Maharaj with Rajasthan former CM Raje

Umesh Nath Maharaj with Rajasthan former CM Raje |

Who is Bansi Lal Gurjar?

Bansi Lal Gurjar is a president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Born in Mandsaur, he is said to be highly influential among farmers and Gurjar community in Malwa region.

Who is Dr. L Murugan?

Hailing from SC category, Murugan is currently serving as Minister of State (MoS) in Department of Fisheries. He has also served as the national general secretary of the Sheduled Caste wing of Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS).

