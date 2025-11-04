Suryakiran Aerobatic Team To Dazzle Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee Celebrations Over Nava Raipur Skies

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is celebrating the grand Silver Jubilee of its statehood in full fervour, and to make the occasion unforgettable, the Indian Air Force’s renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will deliver a high-octane aerial performance tomorrow, November 4, in the skies over Nava Raipur.

The display aims to give the Rajat Jayanti celebrations a thrilling edge, igniting patriotism and awe among thousands of spectators through precision flying and spectacular formations.

Suryakiran to Perform for the First Time in the Region

In a first for the region, the nine Hawk Mk.132 jets of the Suryakiran team based out of Bidar Air Force Station and famed for over 700 global displays since 1996 will soar over Sendh Lake in Nava Raipur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spectators can expect a 30–35-minute symphony of aerial acrobatics, featuring razor-sharp formations like the signature “Trishul” arrowhead, breathtaking loops, barrel rolls, and tricolour smoke trails painting the sky in vibrant hues.

Chhattisgarh’s Own Pilot to Lead as Wingman

Leading the charge as the team’s wingman will be 32-year-old Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, a proud son of Chhattisgarh from Mahasamund’s Arjuni village.

“It will be a challenging and historic moment for me. I feel very proud that I got an opportunity to perform in Chhattisgarh,” Patel said.

Precision and Power on Display

Group Captain Ajay Dashrathi, speaking to FPJ, said it will be a unique experience for viewers.

“This time, we are going to display 15–25 formations within the time frame. The distance between the aircraft during the acrobatic show will be only five meters,” he added.

A Tribute to Chhattisgarh’s Journey

“This isn’t just a show; it’s a tribute to Chhattisgarh’s journey and a call to our youth to soar high in service to the nation,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in a statement.

Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are in full swing, with Divisional Commissioner Mahadev Kawre, IG Amresh Mishra, and Collector Gaurav Kumar conducting final inspections at the venue.

Authorities have urged the public to arrive early, secure vantage points along the lakefront, and follow traffic advisories for a seamless experience.

As part of the 2025 Foundation Day commemorations, officials have announced strict no-fly zones prohibiting drones and unauthorized aircraft in the airspace for safety.