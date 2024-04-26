Navi Mumbai: Banker, Family Booked For Allegedly Cheating Constable Of Rs 1.17 Crore In Nerul

The Accused Banker (Ramakant Parida) |

Nerul police has registered a case against a banker from Nerul, his wife and two daughters for allegedly cheating a police constable of Rs 1.17 crore. The constable, Sundarsingh Thakur who got cheated, was so stressed out that on February 13, he had left his home and went missing for five days not knowing how to pay back the loan he took trusting the accused banker and his family. Eventually after five days of going missing, he came back and with help and support of his family and colleagues, he decided to fight the case.

The banker identified as Ramakant Parida, had first met Thakur around four years back while Thakur was posted with Vashi traffic police. “Since he worked in the Vashi branch of the bank, we use dto frequently meet and eventually became family friends with us visiting each other’s house on various occasions. He had told me that since he worked with bank, he could get me bank auctioned houses at rates lesser than the market rate,” Thakur said. Thakur’s colleague Daulatrao Mane too became friends with Parida.

In the year 2021, Parida first sought financial help from Thakur and Mane citing there were issues in his job and he required some help to which they both helped him. Thakur had given 15 tola gold of his wife to Parida to mortgage in order to help him.

Later, Parida came up with the plan of purchasing a land in Khalapur which he could get at cheaper rate. “Parida told me and Mane to invest money in the land and the land would eventually be under the name of all three of us. Accordingly I took huge loans. Around Rs 70 lakh I took a loan from a private financier, Rs 15 lakh mortgage loan and Rs 3 lakh from a private society,” Thakur said. Till December 2023, Parida paid the interest amount of all the loans.

The Rs 70 lakh loan was taken in the year 2023 itself which had a monthly interest EMI of Rs 2.10 lakh. Mortgage loan of Rs 15 lakh was taken in the year 2022 which has a monthly EMI of RS 17,000 and the society loan of RS 3 lakh has a EMI of Rs 12,500.

“In the society lone, his wife is the witness and hence he continues to pay the EMI of that loan but the remaining other two loans, he has stopped paying the EMI. With my salary, I can only manage giving the EMI of the mortgage",Thakur added. Parida had eventually purchased the land and did not include the names of Mane and Thakur in the title after which they realised the cheating. Collectively, PArida has cheated both of them of around RS 2 crore.

“We would be issuing a notice to all eth accused soon to be present for investigations. The wife and daughters are also made party in the case as their bank accounts too were used to transfer the amount,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station said.