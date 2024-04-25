Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Former APMC Director In ₹7.61 Crore Toilet Scandal

Representational pic Image

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai has arrested the former director and a clerk of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi for his connection in APMC toilet scandal of Rs 7.61 crore. The former director identified as Sanjay Pansare who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly permitted the reduction of the monthly rent to Rs 8,000 from Rs 61,000 from the company who was hired to run and manage the toilets in the market area.

Recent Arrests And Allegations In APMC Toilet Scandal Investigation

The clerk identified as Shivnath Wagh, was arrested on Thursday. A total of five arrests have been made in this case since November 2023.

The FIR was registered by special auditor Bhagwan Botre who had registered the case in November 2023, had alleged that the group of officials from APMC had not followed the protocol while issuing the tender to run and maintain the toilets in the premises of APMC.

“According to the allegation, the accused collectively without following the protocol, assigned a company to maintain and manage the toilets for public use in the market. We are investigating the case further and are yet to ascertain the role of each accused in this case,” assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Ajay Landge said.

Eight More Wanted In Rs 7.61 Crore APMC Toilet Scandal

According to police, eight more accused are wanted in this case. It is alleged that the accused had chosen a particular company and passed the tender for their own profit and thereby asking a loss of RS 7.61 crore to the APMC.

The accused arrested previously were Suresh Maru, contractor in this case, MAnesh Vishwanath Patil, transporter and water supplier and APMC sanitation inspector Sidram Nagorao Katdhond who were arrested in November and December months last year. Pansare and Wagh, both have been remanded to police custody till Friday.