Terrifying CCTV VIDEO: Woman Trapped Under Pile Of Rice Sacks At Vashi's APMC Market, Promptly Rescued By Mathadi Workers In 30 Secs

Terrifying CCTV VIDEO: Woman Trapped Under Pile Of Rice Sacks At Vashi's APMC Market

Navi Mumbai: In Navi Mumbai's Vashi area, a scary incident happened at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. A woman got stuck under sacks of grains while cleaning. Luckily, her coworkers quickly came to her rescue. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the godown and the scary video is doing rounds on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the woman is sweeping the floor inside the godown and suddenly the stack of rice sacks falls on her. She gets stuck beneath hundreds of sacks of rice after getting hit by the stack of rice sacks while cleaning the stall or godown inside the market.

Freed The Woman In Just 30 Seconds

Luckily, the Mathadi workers present inside the godown noticed her getting stuck under the huge pile of rice sacks and they rush to help the woman. They acted quickly and started removing the stacks of rice. They removed the sacks and freed her in just 30 seconds.

Mathadi Workers Save Woman

Their swift action and quick thinking helped the woman to get out of the situation safely. The woman could have lost her life if the action had been delayed by the workers present at the spot.

Woman Suffer Injuries

There are reports that the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. People are praising the workers for their teamwork and fast response, showing how important it is to act quickly during emergencies.