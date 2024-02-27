Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Car Tosses In Air After Hitting Divider, Smashes Into Oncoming Vehicle In Telangana's Siddipet | Twitter

Siddipet: A horrific accident occurred on the highway in Telangana's Siddipet district in which four people are reportedly injured. The terrifying accident was caught on camera and the video of the accident is doing rounds on social media. The incident occurred on Saturday (February 24).

It can be seen in the video that a speeding car on the Rajiv Highway at Kukunoor Palli in Siddipet lost control and hit the divider, after which it rammed into another car which was coming from the other direction on the opposite side of the road.

A black hit the divider and flung in the air

The video of the accident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that a black hit the divider and flung in the air after which it landed on the other side of the divider from where cars were seen coming at high speed.

A white car which was coming at high speed from the other side of the road hit the black which crossed the divider and landed on the other side of the road.

The impact was caught on camera

The impact was caught on camera and it can be seen that the impact was very hard and the car which crossed the divider was badly hit head-on by the other car speeding on the highway.

Both the cars were completely damaged in the accident. There are reports that around four people suffered serious injuries in the accident and they have been rushed to a hospital nearby.

Two people are critical

It is being said that out of the four injured, two people are critical and are in serious condition. The car flung on the other side of the road as there was no barrier in the middle of the two roads.

The government charges money in the name of toll and they fail to provide safety to the commuters. Had there been barrier on the road, such major accident could have been averted. The government should enhance road safety measures to avoid such accidents in the future.