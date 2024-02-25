 Viral Video Captures Reckless Car Driver Dragging Victim On Bonnet For 3 Km In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
The accused, identified as Tarang and a resident of Vaishali, finally stopped near a private hospital in Sector 4.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a young man in a car collided with with another man's vehicle. The situation took a dangerous turn when the victim protested and attempted to stop the driver, who, instead, accelerated and forced him to sit on the car's bonnet. The car sped at high velocity for approximately three kilometers. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV and the footage went viral on social media on Sunday.

According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the horrific incident happened on Saturday at about 2:30 pm. The victim has been identified only by his first name Ramesh. According to reports, as the commotion attracted attention, bystanders rushed to rescue the driver. The accused, identified as Tarang and a resident of Vaishali, finally stopped near a private hospital in Vasihali Sector 4.

Watch the video below

Police swiftly responded and took Tarang into custody and interrogated him. They also seized the vehicle involved in the incident. ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest of Tarang.

The authorities are investigating the incident to ascertain the motives behind the reckless actions of the accused. The seized vehicle will undergo further examination as part of the ongoing investigation. Driver Ramesh, is receiving medical attention for any injuries sustained. Charges against Tarang will be determined based on the findings of the investigation.

