Navi Mumbai: NCP MLA Shashikant Shinde, 7 Others Booked For Arbitrarily Allocating Public Toilet Operation In APMC

Navi Mumbai: A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was filed at APMC police station on Saturday against MLA Shashikant Shinde and seven other individuals, alleging that they caused a loss of ₹7,61,49,689 to the market committee. The government's special auditor, Bhagwan Tukaram Botre, referred to investigation reports conducted by Navi Mumbai Police, citing the accused's actions as a violation.

In the complaint, it was accused that by arbitrarily allocating public toilets in various markets of the Bombay Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to organizations of their choice, the former minister and labour director of the market committee, Shinde, along with seven ex-officials, stands accused of disregarding government directives and court instructions.

FIR mentions names of other senior officials

Apart from Shinde, the FIR mentioned name of the then Deputy Secretary of Market Committee Ravindra Anandrao Patil, G. M. Vakade, Sitaram Kawarkhe, present Deputy Secretary Vijay Padmamaker Shingade, Deputy Engineer Sudarshan Bhojankar, Junior Engineer Rajendra Pandurang Jhunjarrao, and Office Superintendent Vilas Pandurang Pawar.

During the period from January 1, 2005, to December 31, 2021, they allegedly violated rules by allotting various toilets in the Bazar Samiti premises to their favoured organizations, such as Maru Seva Sangh, Vikas Constructions, Amol Constructions, and Bhumi Constructions, despite the original objectives of these organizations not being related to running toilets.

Investigation report cites several violations

The investigation report also suggests that rent reductions and illegal allocations were made to individuals like Suresh Maru, with these matters allegedly overlooked by the then Secretary Satish Soni. Violations of orders were highlighted, leading Deputy Secretary to the Government, Ravindra Aute, to inform the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner for an investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Mehul conducted a re-enquiry and submitted his report to the Home Department on August 9, 2023. The government forwarded this report to the director of marketing, resulting in the registration of a case on Saturday following the Deputy Chief Minister's instructions.

