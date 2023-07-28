Navi Mumbai: NMMC Moves Towards Constructing 100% Household Toilets

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has claimed that it would soon achieve 100 percent of household toilets. In the last eight years, since the Cleanliness Survey was started in 2015, the civic body constructed over 5700 individual household toilets.

In a survey conducted in 2015, a total of 5774 families were found to defecate in the open.

NMMC constructed individual toilets using funds

The civic body stressed public participation and constructed individual toilets with funds available from centre, state, and its own contribution. According to the civic body, since 2015, a total of 5706 individual toilets were constructed of which 1682 individual household toilets were constructed by NMMC and the remaining 4024 toilets through CSR funds.

With these efforts, the civic body received first ODF rating, then ODF plus rating and finally water plus rating in both survey years 2021 and 2022 in the pollution-free ODF category.

Now, the civic body is working on setting up a small sewage treatment plant in the slum areas. “Considering the problem of space for laying and rotating sewerage channels in the densely situated slums and considering the structure of the slums, the engineering department has taken the guidance of the experts in the subject to look at the option of setting up small-scale sewage treatment plants in the slum area,” said City Engineer Sanjay Desai.

Sewage channels laying work started by NMMC

In fact, the work of laying sewerage channels has already been started in all the slum areas and the construction of sewage channels and an excreta disposal centre is in progress in the Digha ward at a cost of ₹29 crore.

NMMC secured the third rank of the cleanest city in the country and the first clean city in the state in Swachh Survekshan 2022. Navi Mumbai is the only city in Maharashtra to get the highest water plus rating of pollution-free city.

