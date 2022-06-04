Navi Mumbai: NMMC to construct public toilet at parking lot of Sanpada station

File Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will construct a new toilet in the parking lot of Sanpada Railway Station. The railway station sees huge footfall due to its proximity to the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee APMC).

The civic body has taken this decision for the convenience of the passengers and allotted a budget of Rs 15.42 lakh.

Sanpada railway works on the same line as Mumbai's Masjid Bunder. Masjid Bunder station is close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj station, and Sanpada station is close to Vashi railway station. While Masjid Bunder station facilitates visitors to Crawford Market and Okra Market, Sanpada railway station facilitates the trader at APMC.

Meanwhile, Mathadi workers, APMC employees, and other passengers welcomed the move.

Sanpada station is close to Mafco Market, Onion-Potato Market, Fruits, Vegetables, Grain, and spices markets. Therefore, there is a huge influx of thousands of workers, traders, mathadis and retailers entering the market at these stations.

For their convenience, there is a toilet outside the station but it is not easily accessible due to its location. Therefore, there was a demand for toilets in the parking lot of the station. Taking note of this, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to build this toilet.