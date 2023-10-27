Navi Mumbai: Mathadi Workers Announce Symbolic Shutdown At APMC Today

A Mathadi worker carrying vegetable sack | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers have thrown their weight behind the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation. A one-day symbolic shutdown is scheduled for Friday, October 27, during which all transactions in the five markets supervised by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) will come to a standstill.

The demand for reservation continues to gain momentum across the state, with Manoj Jarange Patil spearheading the movement. Citizens from every village have actively joined this cause, along with the support of Mathadi workers from the Maharashtra State Mathadi Transport and General Workers Union. To demonstrate their solidarity, a one-day bandh has been arranged for Friday.

On this day, workers will assemble at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai at 10 am to bolster the movement. This united effort will result in the temporary closure of transactions in the onion, potato, spice, grain, and fruit markets overseen by the market committee.

A Pivotal Role in the Movement

The Mathadi organization has made a significant contribution to the ongoing battle for Maratha reservation. The roots of this involvement trace back to a historic event on March 22, 1982, led by the organization's founder, Annasaheb Patil, when a march took place at Vidhan Bhavan.

Regrettably, on March 23, Annasaheb made the ultimate sacrifice in his unwavering commitment to the cause of reservation. Since that tragic day, Mathadi workers have continued their steadfast pursuit of reservation and have actively chosen to participate in the ongoing agitation within the state.

