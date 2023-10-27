Navi Mumbai: 1 Killed After Truck Rams Into Scooter In Kharghar | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A tragic incident unfolded as a young man and his friends, on a quest to seek blessings from Ekvira Devi in Lonavala, met with a fatal accident. This unfortunate event occurred late on a Monday night along the Mumbai-Pune route in Kharghar, when a reckless truck driver collided with the young man, riding a scooter.

In the aftermath of this incident, the truck driver fled the scene, prompting the Kharghar police to launch a search for the absconding driver.

The victim has been identified as Sumit Santosh Pardeshi, a 17-year-old resident of Gautam Nagar, Panjarapole in Chembur. Sumit, accompanied by his friends from Chembur, including Ajay Magade (18), Deepak Kamble, Ravi Kamble, and Ronak Chavan, had visited the Ekvira Devi temple in Lonavala on the Monday night just before Dussehra.

Victim Suffered Severe Head Injuries

Sumit and Ajay were traveling together on a scooter, with Sumit in the driver's seat. Tragedy struck when they reached Kopra in on the Sion-Panvel highway, where a truck driver carelessly collided with their scooter, leading to Sumit sustaining severe head injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but, unfortunately, was declared dead.

In response to this tragic incident, the Kharghar police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene following the collision. They have initiated a thorough investigation into the accident.

