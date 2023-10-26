Navi Mumbai: NMMC Continues Campaign To Crack Down On Illegal Structures In City

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Over the past two weeks, the Encroachment Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has undertaken a significant effort to dismantle unauthorized structures throughout the city.

This campaign has resulted in the removal of more than 200 illegal constructions, including encroachments on marginal spaces and unapproved building projects. The NMMC has also imposed fines on the violators.

NMMC extended its operations to APMC market

After successfully clearing illegal structures adjacent to hotels in Belapur, the NMMC extended its operations to the APMC market. This phase of the campaign witnessed the removal of over 100 illegal constructions in locations such as Jalaram Market, Navi Mumbai Merchant Chamber, Groma, and Satara Plaza.

However, the abrupt action taken by the Municipal Corporation sparked protests from local traders. On Wednesday, around 4 p.m., they staged a demonstration on the streets. Traders expressed their discontent with the sudden enforcement, particularly as the festive season of Diwali was approaching. In addition to the removal of structures, the civic body collected fines amounting to ₹72 lakh in total.

On the same day, the Ghansoli ward demolished an under-construction building, comprising two stories, which was being erected by developer Bhole Sonukumar Gupta in Ghansoli without obtaining prior approval from the NMMC. Despite receiving a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act of 1966, the developer continued with the unauthorized construction.

Previously, the civic body also demolished an illegal section of a school in Nerul. This action was taken in response to the school's failure to comply with a prior notice, resulting in a penalty of ₹2 lakh.

Illegal structure at Belapur school razed by NMMC

According to the municipal administration, Delhi Public School in section 52 of Nerul, under the Belapur ward, had constructed an unlawful shed for housing horses, which was also being used for other purposes. The Belapur ward issued a notice under sections 53 (1) and 55 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act of 1966 against this unauthorized structure, instructing the school to remove it. However, the school did not heed the notice, leading the Belapur ward to carry out a demolition operation and impose penalties accordingly.

Similar notices were also issued to Star Night Hotel, Palm Beach Pride Hotel, Bebo Hotel, and six shops in Sector 15, CBD Belapur, where marginal spaces were being occupied by the unauthorized erection of sheds. The civic body successfully removed all illegal structures within these marginal spaces.

