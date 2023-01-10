e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal structure in Belapur ward

An official said that the construction was carried out at plot number 58 in sector 23 in Darave village.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal structure in Belapur ward | Sourced Photo
The Anti-Encroachment department of the Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal structure in Darave village. The construction was conducted without any permission from the civic body.

An official said that the construction was carried out at plot number 58 in sector 23 in Darave village. A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves.

However, unauthorized construction was going on despite notice being served. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction by the Belapur ward Office.

Apart from the Belapur ward officials, 10 laborers, one gas cutter, and other equipment were used for the demolition driver.

