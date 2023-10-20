 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Portion Of Nerul School Building After Issuing Warnings
According to civic administration, Delhi Public School in section 52 in Nerul under Belapur ward had constructed an illegal shed for horses and it was also being used for other purposes.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal portion of a school in Nerul on Friday. The civic body also imposed a penalty for not removing the illegal portion despite a notice being issued in this regard.

NMMC took this decision after notices were ignored by school

The Belapur ward issued a notice under sections 53 (1) and 55 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 against the illegal structure and asked to remove it by themselves. However, the school did not pay heed to the notice. Finally, the Belapur ward carried out a demolition drive and removed the structure and imposed a penalty.

Similarly, notices were issued to Star Night Hotel, Palm Beach Pride Hotel, Bebo Hotel and six shops in Sector 15, CBD Belapur, where marginal space was being used by putting up sheds. The civic body removed all illegal structures in marginal spaces.

article-image

Demolition drive conducted by the Encroachment Department

The demolition drive was conducted by Dr Rahul Gethe, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department. During the drive, apart from Dr Gethe, Belapur ward officer Shashikant Tandel, an administrative officer Ramesh Rathod, Deputy Engineer Shri.

Rohit Thackeray and other officials were present. For the drive, a total of 8 labourers, 1 JCB and also police from the encroachment department were deployed. Anti-encroachment action will be implemented in a strict manner in the future as well.

Crane tears down one portion of building

Crane tears down one portion of building | FPJ

article-image
