Mumbai: Ghatkopar Welcomes PM Modi With Enthusiasm; Residents And Leaders Express Support

Mumbai: Prime Minister Modi's decision to conduct a roadshow in Ghatkopar, Mumbai reflects a strategic move with multiple dimensions. Ghatkopar, situated at the heart of Mumbai, holds pivotal importance as a central constituency. Its geographical positioning as a link between the eastern and western suburbs underscores its significance in the political landscape.

One key aspect driving Modi's choice is the demographic composition of Ghatkopar. With a substantial population of Gujarati and Marathi voters, the roadshow aims to engage and sway opinions within these influential communities. These groups often play a decisive role in elections, and Modi's presence in Ghatkopar seeks to resonate with their interests and concerns.

Moreover, Ghatkopar's electoral significance extends beyond its boundaries. The area encompasses five Lok Sabha constituencies, namely North Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North East Mumbai, North Central Mumbai, and South Central Mumbai. By staging a roadshow in Ghatkopar, Modi aims to extend his influence across these constituencies, amplifying his reach and impact on voters.

The socio-economic profile of Ghatkopar further adds depth to Modi's campaign strategy. Home to a diverse mix of residents, including both upper and middle-class families, the area presents an opportunity to connect with a broad spectrum of voters. Additionally, Ghatkopar boasts a substantial Hindu voter base, further amplifying its electoral significance.

Gaurish Guruji, a resident of Shahapur, a follower of Prime Minister travelled till Ghatkopar to attend PM Modi’s rally. He said, “I am feeling happy because I have this confidence of his victory, modiji will win 100%. I am playing this Shingnath for his victory, this election BJP will not only cross 400 but they will break highest winning MP records. Hindus are recharged only after Modiji came in power. We trusted him twice and we got Ram Mandir if we trust him once again Kashi Vishwanath will be ours, and we will also get Kailsh Parbat in Bharat.”

Kadam Shah, a BJP party worker from Ghatkopar, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming visit of their leader. He stated, "We have erected over 500 banners to extend a warm welcome to our esteemed leader. The Modi wave is palpable in Mumbai, and we have spared no effort in making elaborate arrangements for the event. Artists from all corners of Maharashtra have congregated here to showcase their talent in the presence of the Prime Minister."

Amar Shah, a young resident of Ghatkopar LBS Marg, expressed satisfaction with the BJP's efforts in their area. He remarked, "We are pleased with the progress made by the BJP here. The introduction of the metro and its ongoing upgrades, along with the development of new link roads, have significantly improved connectivity. I am proud to say that I will wholeheartedly vote for Modiji once again."

Ashok devadiga, a resident of Ghatkopar west said, “As a resident of Ghatkopar West, I am pleased with the Prime Minister's dedication to Hinduism and his commendable work for the nation, especially in empowering the youth and elevating India's global stature. However, our area faces infrastructure challenges, with a growing population and insufficient amenities. Proper development of slums, widening of roads, and ensuring accessible footpaths are essential for our community's well-being."

Pradeep khandagale, representing Varkari community had come from Alandi, he said, “As a representative of the Varkari community from Alandi, Pandharpur, I am thankful for the Mahayuti Government's initiatives, including the restoration of temples and improvements in our area. Their efforts in providing facilities for pilgrims visiting the Pandharpur Vitthal temple and cleaning the Mata Chandrabhaga river are commendable. Moreover, the construction of the Ram Mandir is a significant achievement. I pray to Dnyanoba Mauli for Narendra Modi's return as Prime Minister for a third term."

Granth Sompura, a 13-year-old, eagerly came to see the Prime Minister. He expressed, "PM Modi is my favorite Prime Minister. He has accomplished numerous feats for India, elevating our country's recognition on the international stage."

Sudha Dhankale, Resident of Ghatkopar West, Damodar Park, LBS Marg said, “It was truly a pleasure to have the Prime Minister visit our neighborhood. From our home, we had the honor of seeing him, and we're grateful for the extensive work he's done for us. We hope to witness his continued dedication for many years to come. As a Marathi woman residing in a predominantly Gujarati area, we face occasional challenges, but overall, we live harmoniously. His presence was quite exciting. Despite the controversies and criticisms surrounding him, his statements don't bother us. His leadership has significantly elevated India's pride, particularly on the international stage. He treats everyone equally and prioritizes the nation above all else."

Utsav Shah, 39, a resident of Ghatkopar East said, “Although development efforts have been made, there's still room for improvement, especially regarding roads and traffic. Waterlogging remains a concern in our area, but we trust the municipal authorities to address it. We're prepared to vote for Modi again. His actions, like the revocation of Article 370 and implementation of new laws, have strengthened the Hindu community. Modi has fulfilled the dreams of every Hindu, elevating him to a respected position in society."

Elesh Shah, 65, party worker of RPI from Ghatkopar said, “Despite the high population, we believe good work is being done here. While there's a need for bridges and further development, space constraints pose challenges. We want Modiji once again, I even missed work today just to catch a glimpse of Mr. Modi."

Kirit Somaiya, a BJP leader, remarked, "A significant number of people have gathered here to extend their wishes to Narendra Modiji. From Mulund to Ghatkopar, the overwhelming affection for Modiji is evident. The candidate from North East Mumbai is poised to win with a lead of 2 lakh votes. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Sanjay Raut are apprehensive. After the voting on 4th June, the remaining fake Shiv Sena and fake NCP factions will dissipate. Modi is a leader of the people; he works tirelessly on the ground, which earns him genuine love and support."