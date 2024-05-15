Mumbai: Mahayuti Leaders, Supporters Turn Up In Numbers To Greet PM Modi During Ghatkopar Roadshow (VIDEOS)

PM Modi's roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar | FPJ

The combined strength of the ruling Mahayuti was on full display on Wednesday, as lakhs of people and party workers gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his road show wended its way through the arterial roads of Ghatkopar. Apart from local citizens of Ghatkopar, many more poured in from other suburbs like Mulund, Bhandup, Powai, Vikhroli.

The police had a tough time providing bandobast for the elaborate procession. Modi was accompanied on an open vehicle by chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP candidates Mihir Kotecha and Ujwal Nikam. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was conspicuous by his absence.

The road show commenced at 7.00 p.m. near Shreyas cinema on LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (W) and made its way via Sarvodaya Hospital junction, Crime Branch office, Sanghavi Square, Haveli Bridge, MG Road, Ramji Ashar High School and Parshwanath Square at Rajawadi in Ghatkopar (E). The road show stretching over 2.5 kms ended at 8.10 p.m. Contrary to speculation, he did not visit Rajawadi Hospital nearby where many of those injured in the billboard collapse of Monday are admitted. Metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar were suspended from 6.00 p.m. onwards for security reasons since the tracks go above Sarvodaya Hospital junction.

Before the start of the event, Modi slammed Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. He asked " how leaders who couldn't save their own parties could be expected to handle the country? Were they sleeping when their own party members walked out ?" He again termed the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) as ``nakli" organisations.

Modi said " The people of India know what is good and what is bad. I get energy from people's support. Before 2014 the country's economy was lagging behind. But, now we rank third in the world's economy."

According to political experts, Prime Minister Modi's decision to conduct a roadshow in Ghatkopar, Mumbai reflects a strategic move with multiple dimensions. Ghatkopar, situated at the heart of Mumbai, holds pivotal importance as a central constituency. Its geographical positioning as a link between the eastern and western suburbs underscores its significance in the political landscape.

One key aspect driving Modi's choice is the demographic composition of Ghatkopar. With a substantial population of Gujarati and Marathi voters, the roadshow aims to engage and sway opinions within these influential communities. These groups often play a decisive role in elections.

Moreover, Ghatkopar's electoral significance extends beyond its boundaries. The road show was aimed at swaying voters in five Lok Sabha constituencies, namely North Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North East Mumbai, North Central Mumbai, and South Central Mumbai. By staging a roadshow in Ghatkopar, Modi aims to extend his influence across these constituencies, amplifying his reach.

Moreover, Lakhs of BJP, Shivsena, RPI, NCP party workers participate in the road show. According to Mahayuti leaders, a strength of unity among Mahayuti was shown through the road show. There was heavy police deployment at Ghatkopar rally route. police had done barricading on both side of road. Many roads were closed and no parking were declared on various roads at Ghatkopar for the smooth moving of chariot of Modi. big cut outs of Shivsena Supremo Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were erected on the main junctions to show old relations of Modi and Thackeray. flags of BJP and Shivsena flags were tied on the every light pole on the route.

Thousands of People and workers were seen waving hands welcoming Modi and Thousands of people were capturing his image on their mobile phones. every window and balconies of many buildings were jam packed to get glims of Modi. replica of lotus and BJP's flags were in the hands of people. during the road show people were sloganeering "Welcome...Welcome...Narendra Modi welcome... Abki baar chharso paar, Jai Shree ram and Modi... Modi"

Many Nashik Dhol, DJ, South Indian dhol squad, Banjo, traditional marathi dhol tasha squads and Varkari sampraday devotees were participated in the road show and created a new consciousness among the party workers and people.

Gaurish Guruji, a resident of Shahapur, a follower of Prime Minister travelled till Ghatkopar to attend PM Modi’s rally. He said, “I am feeling happy because I have this confidence of his victory, modiji will win 100%. BJP will not only cross 400 but they will break highest winning MP records. Hindus are recharged only after Modiji came in power. We trusted him twice and we got Ram Mandir if we trust him once again Kashi Vishwanath will be ours, and we will also get Kailsh Parbat in Bharat.” He added.

Kadamb Shah, a BJP party worker from Ghatkopar, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming visit of their leader. He stated, "We have erected over 500 banners to extend a warm welcome to our esteemed leader. The Modi wave is palpable in Mumbai, and we have spared no effort in making elaborate arrangements for the event. Artists from all corners of Maharashtra have congregated here to showcase their talent in the presence of the Prime Minister."

Utsav Shah, 39, a resident of Ghatkopar East said, “Although development efforts have been made, there's still room for improvement, especially regarding roads and traffic. Waterlogging remains a concern in our area, but we trust the municipal authorities to address it. We're prepared to vote for Modi again. His actions, like the revocation of Article 370 and implementation of new laws, have strengthened the Hindu community. Modi has fulfilled the dreams of every Hindu, elevating him to a respected position in society."

Granth Sompura, a 13-year-old boy, eagerly came to see the Prime Minister. He expressed, "PM Modi is my favorite Prime Minister. He has accomplished numerous feats for India, elevating our country's recognition on the international stage."

Sudha Dhankale, Resident of Ghatkopar West, Damodar Park, LBS Marg said, “It was truly a pleasure to have the Prime Minister visit our neighborhood. From our home, we had the honor of seeing him, and we're grateful for the extensive work he's done for us. We hope to witness his continued dedication for many years to come. As a Marathi woman residing in a predominantly Gujarati area, we face occasional challenges, but overall, we live harmoniously. His presence was quite exciting. Despite the controversies and criticisms surrounding him, his statements don't bother us. His leadership has significantly elevated India's pride, particularly on the international stage. He treats everyone equally and prioritizes the nation above all else."

On Wednesday, Modi addressed a rally at Dindori,Nashik in support of BJP Candidate Dr. Bharti Pawar and then he addressed rally at Kalyan in support of Shrikant Shinde, Son of Cm Eknath Shinde. Eventually, PM Modi participated in the road show at Ghatkopar in support of BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha.