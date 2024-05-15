 Mumbai: Videos Show Stampede-Like Situation & Extreme Crowding At Ghatkopar Station Ahead Of PM Modi’s Roadshow
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Videos Show Stampede-Like Situation & Extreme Crowding At Ghatkopar Station Ahead Of PM Modi’s Roadshow

Mumbai: Videos Show Stampede-Like Situation & Extreme Crowding At Ghatkopar Station Ahead Of PM Modi’s Roadshow

Metro train services were suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro stations in the evening due to security reasons given PM Modi's roadshow. Videos showed large rush at the station.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Videos showed extreme rush at Ghatkopar railway station bridge as closures due to PM Modi's roadshow in Ghatkopar impacted commuters | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for his roadshow ahead of polling in Mumbai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 put life out of gear for some owing to the security arrangements and route diversions in the evening. However, commuters were angry as the Railway authority decided to close the Ghatkopar metro station given PM's roadshow.

Not just angry, people took to X and shared videos of the extreme rush at Ghatkopar station and railway brigde.

article-image

The users claimed that due to security reasons, metro train services were suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro stations in the evening. This led to stampede like situation at the stations due to the overcrowding.

Ghatkopar was also the sight of tragedy as a huge hoarding fell on a petrol pump on May 13 which killed 16 people and injured over 74 people.

article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai and is undertaking a roadshow in the city in Ghatkopar.

Mumbai will vote on May 20 under phase-5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The six constituencies in the city will go to polls on Monday, May 20.

