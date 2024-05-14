Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Rajawadi Hospital To Meet Injured

PM Modi during one of his recent roadshows in Bhubaneswar, Odisha | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar (east), on Wednesday to meet those injured in the billboard collapse tragedy of Monday.

As per the original schedule, Modi will conduct a roadshow on Wednesday in support of Mahayuti candidates in Mumbai. The roadshow will begin at 4.30 PM at Ghatkopar (W), LBS road near Damodar Park/Ashok Silk Mill compound near Shreyas cinema and vend its way via Sarvodaya Hospital junction, Mumbai crime branch office, Sanghavi Square, Haveli bridge via M G road to Ghatkopar (E) at Ramji Ashar High School and Parshwanath Square.

The point of termination is very close to Rajawadi hospital and Modi may drive down there. The roadshow will be for a 2.5 km distance. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and city BJP chief Ashish Shelar will accompany Modi.

Massive police bandobast is being put in place by police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar so that the the roadshow goes without any glitch.

There are only five days remaining for the fifth phase of election on May 20. Both Mahayuti and Mahavikas aghadi are all set for the last phase of election in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadanvis, all the candidates of Mahayuti from Mumbai and cabinet ministers of state government and

on Wednesday, Modi will be addressing a rally at Dindori in support of BJP Candidate Dr. Bharti Pawar at Nashik and then Kalyan in support of Shrikant Shinde and finally will participate in the road show at Ghatkopar in support of BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha.

Traffic police have imposed restrictions in view of the road show. LBS road from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to R B Kadam junction shall be closed for all vehicles on both sides from 2 pm to 10 pm. Mumbai Police have issued no parking at LBS road and roads connected to LBS road on May 14 and May 15.

Traffic police may close traffic at Andheri-Ghatkopar link road from Ghatkopar junction to Sakinaka Junction. Traffic towards Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailash complex road. Traffic from Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar station west towards sarvodaya junction will be restricted.

Apart from that Modi will also address a rally at Shivaji Park organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thackeray on May 17. The BMC has given permission to MNS to hold a rally after the Urban Development department gave a letter to BMC.