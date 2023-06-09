Thane: UMC Encroachment Department Demolishes Car Galleria Shop

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) encroachment department on Wednesday demolished a part of the well-known Car Galleria shop in Ulhasnagar. According to a UMC official, earlier notices have been given to all the shop owners encroaching on the roads and causing inconvenience to the citizens. However, despite punitive actions taken against them, they encroach again.

UMC Additional Commissioner Jamir Lengarekar under whose guidance the demolition action took place said, "Some traders put their goods or their vehicles for sale on the streets causing inconvenience to the citizens. Especially the two-wheeler and four-wheeler dealers on Kalyan Ambernath highway who do not clean up their act despite repeated action against them.

Lengarekar further added, "Despite repeated notices and penal action Nitin Bajaj, the owner of Car Galleria, has been parking old four-wheelers for sale over concrete slabs covering gutters, blocking the road ten feet outside the shop and causing inconvenience to the citizens."

Citizens frequently complained about these encroachments on the road nearby the Municipal Corporation. Bajaj would use his political clout to to put pressure on the ward employees and prevent action whenever Ulhasnagar civic employees went to take action.

The Encroachment Department on Wednesday finally took action against Car Galleria. "The neighbouring shopkeepers also joined Car Galleria owners to prevent the encroachment team from taking action. We also warned that strict action will be taken against shopkeepers who create obstacles for citizens to walk and obstruct other vehicles on the road," said Lengarekar.

