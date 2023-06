Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in Thane: 1 Dead After Being Run Over By Speeding Car Near Pawar Nagar Junction |

Thane: A person died after a car hit him near Pawar Nagar junction connecting Upavan in Thane. The speeding car ran off from the incident site. One of the witnesses of the incident said that a woman was driving the car that hit the victim.

More Details Awaited