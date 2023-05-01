 Mumbai: Iconic movie hall Eros not to be demolished
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Iconic movie hall Eros not to be demolished

Mumbai: Iconic movie hall Eros not to be demolished

Noted movie critic Amod Mehra said Eros will continue to be a single screen cinema.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Iconic movie hall Eros not to be demolished | FPJ

Mumbai: Contrary to rumours on social media, SoBo’s iconic movie hall Eros, situated across Churchgate station, is not being demolished. According to a source close to Atul Gupta, who has an interest in the property, the building’s facade will remain the same and the structure will only be renovated. The cinema hall downed curtains in 2016. 

Noted movie critic Amod Mehra said Eros will continue to be a single screen cinema. It is a heritage building and there is no way it can be demolished, he added. However, a few floors will house high-end shops mostly selling uber luxury goods. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Is the city losing its iconic Eros Theatre forever? Here's what we found out
article-image

 Rumours of “demolition” had spread like wildfire

Gupta, who owns Metro cinema at Dhobi Talao, had teamed up with Inox to run the theatre. Metro, too, was renovated extensively without changing its facade. “A similar thing will be done to Eros as well,” the source added. 

The art deco cinema hall, with a seating capacity of 1,204, is part of the Cambata Building. Rumours of “demolition” had spread like wildfire in the past couple of days, with twitterati voicing its protest. Many recalled the movies they had watched in the theatre. The foundation of the building was laid in 1935 and the cinema opened in 1938.

Cambata Building, which houses the theatre, was sealed by the City Collector due to legal disputes but was later unsealed on the order of the Bombay High Court, but the screening at the theatre has not been resumed since 2016.

The theatre has entertained three generations with extremely popular films. Woodstock, the musical starring legends like Jimi Hendrix and Joan Baez, ran for several months and so did the horror film Exorcist.

Read Also
SS Rajamouli reveals he wanted to make film on Indus valley civilisation: 'Visited Pakistan but...'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: For escaping police custody, man gets 6 months jail

Mumbai: For escaping police custody, man gets 6 months jail

Maharashtra witnesses 3.7 times more Covid-19 deaths in April than March, experts attribute it to...

Maharashtra witnesses 3.7 times more Covid-19 deaths in April than March, experts attribute it to...

Mumbai: Court acquits man of poisoning tree

Mumbai: Court acquits man of poisoning tree

Mumbai: BMC to create seaside plaza at Marine Drive as part of beautification plan

Mumbai: BMC to create seaside plaza at Marine Drive as part of beautification plan

Mumbai: Petrol pump worker cheats owner of ₹1.7 crore

Mumbai: Petrol pump worker cheats owner of ₹1.7 crore