Mumbai: Is the city losing its iconic Eros Theatre forever? Here's what we found out | FPJ

Bollywood celebrities as well as film enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to suggesting that Mumbai's iconic Eros Theatre is being torn down. But it isn't completely true.

Eros Theatre near Mumbai's Churchgate railway station, which was once a buzzing spot for movie lovers, in recent times became only a nostalgic landmark for Mumbaikars as it paused showtimes since 2019. However, is the defunct cinema hall shutting forever? Slashing all the rumours that you might have heard, here are details to bring clarity in the matter.

"The theatre won't go off. A mall-cum-multiplex would be coming up here and it would continue to be named Eros. The renovation process is underway," a supervisor working with Eros Theatre for over a decade told Free Press Journal (FPJ), adding that the outside structure is not being demolished.

FPJ learnt that the new infrastructure would be a shopping space for the initial two floors while the third floor would have the theatre.

Eros Theatre - Present Day | FPJ

Eros Theatre Building under renovation | FPJ

A complete demolition of Eros Theatre was not hinted, rather it would go under renovation to accommodate the above stated facilities. And, Mumbaikars need not lose their hearts about their movie hangout as it would not go away from the city.

Filmmakers saddened to look at the state of Eros Theatre

Screenwriter Apurva made a throwback post on Twitter and revived his days at the premises. He tweeted reacting to the "heartbreaking" update and said, “This South Bombay Art Deco landmark, built in 1938, was was where I bunked college to go to. It's where I went on my first date & where my first film #Satya released in '98. Sad that Mumbai can't preserve its heritage buildings."

"...A bastion and prime example of Art Deco. It will be replaced with a shiny glass and chrome mall like any other in the world. Sad day, "Film director Veena Bakshi added to the talk on the microblogging site.

Eros Cinema in Bombay being torn down. There is something terribly wrong with govt bodies in Bombay. A bastion and prime example of Art Deco. It will be replaced with a shiny glass and chrome mall like any other in the world. Sad day. pic.twitter.com/cXoUb76clG — veena bakshi (@vibione) April 29, 2023