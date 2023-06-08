 Man Dies Of Electric Shock During Maharashtra CM's Event In Thane's Diva
On Wednesday, the Maharashtra CM participated in various functions in Diva, and the accident occurred during one of the programs around 8:45 pm.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Man Dies Of Electric Shock During Maharashtra CM's Event In Thane's Diva | Representative Image

Thane: A 55-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after being electrocuted in Diva, Thane district. The incident took place during an event attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where several projects were being inaugurated, according to an official from Daighar police station.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra CM participated in various functions in Diva, and the accident occurred during one of the programs around 8:45 pm.

Case of accidental death registered

Sachin Gawade, Senior Police Inspector at Shil-Daighar police station, stated, "The victim, identified as Ramvijayan Vishwakarma, suffered an electric shock upon contact with a live wire and collapsed. He was immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he passed away during treatment around 12:05 am on Thursday. We have registered a case of accidental death."

Ravindra Manjarekar, Public Relations Officer at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), mentioned, "One person was injured when he accidentally touched a pole that had current running through it. The man was promptly taken to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa. Following the incident, CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde visited the hospital to inquire about the man's health."

