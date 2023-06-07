 Thane: Sindhi Community Demands SIT, Narco Test Against Jitendra Awhad Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks
The demand comes in response to Jitendra Awhad's alleged derogatory remarks against the Sindhi community during an event in Ulhasnagar.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Jitendra Awhad |

Members of the Sindhi community in Thane have raised their voice and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as a narco test against Jitendra Awhad, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The demand comes in response to Awhad's alleged derogatory remarks against the Sindhi community during an event in Ulhasnagar.

Memorandum Sent to Maharashtra Authorities

A section of community members has sent a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and senior police officials, urging them to form an SIT to investigate the matter. They also requested the authorities to examine the video footage of Awhad's speech to determine if it was fabricated, as claimed by the NCP.

To express their discontent over the alleged derogatory remarks made by senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, traders and businesspersons belonging to the Sindhi community observed a day-long bandh in the Kopri area of Thane district.

Criminal Offence Registered and Complaint by Sindhi Community

Following a complaint filed by Jamnadas Puruswani, president of the Ulhasnahar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a criminal offense was registered against Jitendra Awhad at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. The complaint stated that the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district made the alleged offensive remarks while addressing NCP activists and leaders at a meeting in Ulhasnagar on May 27. Awhad's derogatory comments, which went viral on social media, have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sindhi community members, as mentioned in the complaint.

Demands for Investigation and Response from Awhad

Jamnadas Puruswani emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation, including a narco test, to uncover the truth behind the alleged derogatory remarks made by Jitendra Awhad against the Sindhi community.

In response to the accusations, Jitendra Awhad stated that he is prepared for any investigation. He further claimed that numerous cases have been filed against him in recent months with the intention of silencing him, but he remains determined to fight back.

