 Thane News: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad slams Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sachin Borse, calls him 'No 1 corrupt official'
Awhad slammed the later by calling him a corrupt officer and said, "Borse is a number one corrupt official." "He should feel a little ashamed to realise that this is the Thane of the Chief Minister," the NCP leader added in a tweet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | ANI

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday expressed his distrust towards the municipal corporation in Thane and its assistant municipal commissioner Sachin Borse. Awhad slammed the later by calling him a corrupt officer and said, "Borse is a number one corrupt official." "He should feel a little ashamed to realise that this is the Thane of the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde represented the Thane constituency from 2004 to 2009 as an MLA)," the NCP leader added in a tweet.

Check tweet

article-image

Yeoor Bungalows

The tweet was made in regard to encroachments in the Yeoor area of Thane. Borse who looks after Yeoor's unauthorised bungalows was accused of money making and corruption to allegedly ignore legal action into the illegal encroachments and constructions there.

When a land owner approached Awhad...

Awhad brought to notice via Twitter that one of the land owners had approached him regarding the Yeoor matter which made the politician connect with Borse for necessary action. However, the NCP leader quoted Borse and said "There was pressure from MLA Pratap Sarnaik." But when Awhad reached out to Sarnaik, it was noted that Sarnaik and Borse are not in taking terms and have allegedly not discussed over the respective case.

NCP MLA on Asst Commissioner Sachin Borse

Having termed Sachin Borse "corrupt", he further continued to slam the official and point out that he is often spotted "sitting in the hotel drinking alcohol at night..."

"If the activities are being done illegally in Thane, by bullying, grabbing land, scaring people, with the help of municipal officials. So then to whom to ask for justice (sic)," Awhad further questioned in his tweet.

article-image

