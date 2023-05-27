 Shinde Govt misguiding people about SC judgment: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, at a press conference at the state party headquarters on Friday, said that the government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is unconstitutional and is misguiding people about the SC judgment of May 11.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused the state government of misguiding the people about the Supreme Court judgment in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case and said that it will start a campaign to make people understand the real meaning of the judgment.

Shinde government is unconstitutional: Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, at a press conference at the state party headquarters on Friday, said that the government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is unconstitutional and is misguiding people about the SC judgment of May 11.

