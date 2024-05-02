Navi Mumbai: ‘Rail Rage’ Victim Changing Narrative, Claims Senior Railway Official |

Navi Mumbai: A day after a man from Uttar Pradesh alleged that he was stabbed and pushed out of a train by four unidentified passengers, resulting in his arm being amputated, officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said that they have been unable to obtain concrete information despite their joint investigative efforts.

On Tuesday, the victim Rajendra Kumar claimed that he was pushed from a Panvel-CSMT local train between Belapur and Seawoods stations. One of the key obstacles in investigating the case is lack of corroborating evidence from CCTV footage.

A senior railway official said that the joint team has reviewed the footage from over 400 suburban trains in the area. Despite search, no suspects have been identified. Kumar’s account of the incident has reportedly been inconsistent, raising doubts about the veracity of his claims, the official said.

“One of the most puzzling aspects of the case is the lack of intervention from fellow passengers or reports to railway authorities. According to railway officials, there were no witnesses who came forward to corroborate Kumar’s version,” he said.

The official added that the discrepancy in the timeline of Kumar’s narrative, with a six-hour gap between the occurrence and notification to the railway authorities, raises questions about the accuracy and circumstances surrounding the reported events.

According to Kumar’s first statement given to the GRP, he was allegedly pushed at around 6.30pm, but he was rescued by local authorities at around 1am after getting information from the control room at around 12.45am, over six hours after it allegedly occurred. During this time window, more than 50 trains passed through the spot.

When contacted, senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from the Vashi GRP, said. “There was a lot of confusion about where he boarded, where he was heading to; yet the complaint was filed as per his statement. We got information from station master by around 12.45 am about the injured man on the tracks. Station master was told about it by the railway staff. If at all the incident would have happened at around 6pm, someone would have informed the control room or the station master.”