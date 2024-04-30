Navi Mumbai: UP Man In Search Of Job Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off From Moving Local Train |

Navi Mumbai: A 32-year-old man from UP who had come to Navi Mumbai a week back, with hopes of getting a job, now has to go back home after losing an arm. Rajendra Kumar Lalji Diwakar, originally hailing from Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh had come to Navi Mumbai a week back to his brother who stays at Airoli. He was in look out of work at a laundry and he finally got one at Ulwe. On Friday, after his work, he shut the shop and went to Panvel to meet another relative of him.

Since the relative was not there at home he planned to return to Ulwe. Diwakar boarded a train to Belapur and got down at around 6pm to take a Uran train to reach Ulwe. Since there was no train at that time to Uran from Belapur, he decided to board an Uran bound train from Nerul and boarded a PAnvel-CSMT train from Belapur to get down at Nerul.

In his statement to police, Diwakar has said that while he was trying to get into the train, four unidentified men standing on the door were not allowing him to enter the train. Diwakar managed to enter the train somehow after which the four men started assaulting him as he entered he compartment even after the four men warned him not to.

Diwakar asked apologies yet the four continued to assault him. One of them took out a knife and stabbed him from behind and then they pushed him out of a moving local train. During the fall, his right hand came between the train and the tracks. None of the passengers in the train had tried to intervene, he said in his complaint. After railway police got information of the incident, they rushed to the spot and picked him up and admitted to Vashi General hospital. From there he was taken to JJ Hospital and then to Sion Hospital wherein he is currently undergoing treatment.

“Since the victim is still in hospital, we are unable to get a clear picture of the incident. We have recorded his primary statement and registered a complaint. Once he is discharged, we will show him cctv footages to identify the accused. As of now, we do not even know from which station did the accused board the train,” senior police inspector Pravin Padvi from Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP), said.

His relative Sachin Kumar who is currently at hospital with him, said, “He has three daughters and one son all below eight years of age. His wife and kids are at the hometown and since he could not find a job there for survival, he came here for work and he found one too but now he wont be able to continue with it after losing his right hand. Once he is discharged, we will send him back to hometown so that his family can look after him there. Here, there is nobody to look after him properly.”

The police have registered a case of assault and attempt to murder against the accused who pushed him off the moving local train.