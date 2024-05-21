Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Businessman Acquitted In Molestation Case As Complainant Dies

Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Businessman Acquitted In Molestation Case As Complainant Died And Victim Absent | Representative Image

Mumbai: Five years after being booked for molesting his sister’s step granddaughter, a 60-year-old businessman was recently acquitted from all charges as the victim failed to appear before the court and depose. The victim’s mother, who had lodged the complaint with the Khar police, died pending the litigation.

As per the complaint, the victim was staying at her father’s house after her parents divorced. The now deceased mother claimed that her husband and his second wife didn’t like the situation and lodged a complaint against her with Khar police station.

On December 18, 2017, the second wife visited the complainant’s house with her brother – Hussain alias Chintu Ashfak Hasan Shali – who allegedly pushed the victim and touched her inappropriately. Shali’s lawyer Sujit Shelar contended that a false case was registered against him out of a family dispute.

It was contended that the victim’s parents had divorced in 1987-88 when they returned to India after residing abroad for 30 years. After disputes arose and they separated, the woman allegedly forcibly entered the man’s house, following which there were two civil litigations.

When the trial began in February 2024, it was brought on record that the woman had passed away and the daughter had left the country with the father. Except for police witnesses, the prosecution did not examine any other witnesses. The court said that the “accusation made against the accused of using criminal force by touching the victim’s chest and thereby outraging her modesty, seems doubtful.”