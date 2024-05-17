UP: Drunk Man Gropes, Molests Girl On Her Way To Home Near Liquor Shop In UP’s Kanpur; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

X

In a shocking incident, an allegedly drunk man groped and molested a girl near a liquor shop on Tuesday evening at around 8 pm in Kanpur’s Rawatpur.

As per reports, the man approached the girl who was on her way home after buying vegetables from a nearby liquor shop and molested her. When the girl protested, the accused pushed her to the ground. After seeing some passers-by coming towards their direction, the man ran away from the scene. The video of the incident has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Watch the video here:

This is horrifying; her screams and fear shake you to the core. Hopefully, the police will catch this person and provide this girl with the care and support she needs. https://t.co/1rBhch1ZAI pic.twitter.com/ByGMokopsP — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) May 17, 2024

After the video of the incident went viral, the area’s DCP reached the spot and took the footage of the incident in her possession. As per reports, a case has been filed in the matter and five people have been detained and are currently being interrogated on the basis of the footage. Efforts are underway to nab the man seen molesting the girl in the video.