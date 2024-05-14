'Mummy Humein Maaf Kardein': Kanpur Vegetable Vendor In His Last Video Before Hanging Self Following Harassment By 2 UP Cops |

UP: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a young man died of suicide by hanging himself at his house. The deceased, identified as Sunil Rajput, worked as a vegetable vendor in the area under the jurisdiction of the Sachendi police station.

In another shocking turn to the tragic news, before taking his own life, Sunil uploaded two videos on social media. In one of the videos, he alleged harassment by the station in-charge and a constable, attributing it to his decision to end his life. In the other video, he apologised to his family for his actions.

Warning: Disturbing video, self harm



In UP's Kanpur, a vegetable vendor identified as Sunil Rajput died by suicide. In his dying declaration, Sunil alleged he was being harassed by two policemenn including UP police sub-inspector Satendra Kumar who used to take vegetables for… pic.twitter.com/nGTIocQBBO — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 14, 2024

Sunil Names Cop Who Harassed Him

In a video recorded by Sunil as his dying declaration, he alleged he was being harassed by two policemen including UP police sub-inspector Satendra Kumar. He alleged that the cops used to take vegetables for free and also snatched money from him on several occasions.

In another video, one can see a leash around Sunil's neck. He can be seen apologising to his parents just before taking the drastic step of ending his life. "Mummy humein maaf kardein, theek hai.. Papa toh..," said Sunil in his last video tragically. He then reportedly hanged himself, leading to his death.

UP : कानपुर में सब्जी विक्रेता सुनील राजपूत ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। मरने से पहले उसने 2 वीडियो बनाए। इसमें कहा कि सब इंस्पेक्टर सतेंद्र कुमार और सिपाही अजय यादव आए दिन फ्री में सब्जी ले जाते हैं। रुपए छीन लेते हैं, मारपीट भी करते हैं। दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों पर FIR हुई। pic.twitter.com/0sQEeTaerA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 14, 2024

Probe Underway In The Matter

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swifty arrived at the scene. The forensic team gathered evidence on the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The news of the incident has reportedly stirred anguish among Sunil's relatives, while the two videos created a stir on the internet with their emotional content. However, there are no reports of any action being taken against the officers named by Sunil in his video.