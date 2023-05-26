 Thane Police names Jitendra Awhad as mastermind in Anant Karmuse assault case
Karmuse, a Thane civil engineer, was allegedly kidnapped on the night of April 5, 2020, from his house by policemen sent by Awhad, brought to the latter's bungalow in Thane and mercilessly assaulted by several policemen.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

Thane Police have named former minister Jitendra Awhad as the mastermind in the Anant Karmuse assault case, in the third supplementary chargesheet that runs into 500 pages.

Karmuse, a Thane civil engineer, was allegedly kidnapped on the night of April 5, 2020, from his house by policemen sent by Awhad, brought to the latter's bungalow in Thane and mercilessly assaulted by several policemen. Awhad was upset that Karmuse had allegedly posted a morphed photo of him on Facebook.

Case registered against 20 people at Vartak nagar police station

Videos of Karmuse being beaten up had gone viral on social media after which Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs from Thane had filed a complaint with police commissioner demanding quick action in the case. A case was then registered at Vartak nagar police station against 20 people including the former minister, following which 11 persons, including two bodyguards of Awhad were arrested and later released on bail.

Karmuse, who alleged that Awhad was present when he was being beaten up, had then moved the high court and the Supreme Court citing loopholes in the investigation, upon which the apex court directed the Thane city police to thoroughly investigate the case. The latest chargesheet has been filed in line with the directives of the top court, according to a Thane police officer. Contd. on nation

Awhad was shown having minimal role in the incident

In the initial chargesheet, Awhad was shown to have minimal role in the incident, according to sources. However, after the Supreme Court's order, the police claim to have plugged all the loopholes in the initial investigation conducted during the MVA regime.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the accused was found under mysterious circumstances on the railway track.

