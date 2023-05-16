Thane News: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's personal assistant faces 2-year externment in Aher assault case

Mumbai: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's personal assistant faces 2-year externment in Aher assault case |

Thane: The police here on Monday ordered a two-year externment of Abhijit Pawar, the personal assistant to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad. This decision comes after Pawar's involvement in assaulting TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher on March 15, 2023. The order specifies that Pawar has been accused of six serious crimes, including extortion and attempted murder.

Four, including Pawar received externment notices

On May 12, 2023, Abhijit Pawar, along with NCP party workers Hemant Wani, Vikram Khamkar, and Vishant Gaikwad, received externment notices from the assistant commissioner of Naupada division. The notices were issued in connection with the attack on Aher. Subsequently, Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde issued an externment order specifically for Abhijit Pawar among the four individuals. The order prohibits them from entering five districts, namely Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Raigad, Palghar, and Thane.

According to a police officer from Naupada police station, it has been revealed that

On May 15, a team from Naupada police left Abhijit Pawar at Vathar village in Satara, according to a Naupada station police officer who did not wished to be named.

The NCP's Thane city president, Anand Paranjape, expressed his anger when the police initially issued a notice of externment.

Aher assault case

Aher was assaulted following the circulation of an alleged audio clip in which he was heard instigating the murder of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's daughter and son-in-law, which went viral on March 15. In response, four individuals, including NCP's Abhijit Pawar, allegedly assaulted Aher at the entrance of the TMC headquarters. Naupada Police filed a case against seven people, including Awhad, for charges such as attempted murder and obstruction of government work.

After the incident, the Thane court granted bail to the four individuals involved, including Abhijit Pawar.

Senior Police Inspector at Naupada police station Sanjay Dhumal stated that Abhijit has been charged with serious crimes registered at Vartak Nagar, Srinagar, Kalwa, and Naupada police stations.