 Mumbai Weather Update May 2: Maximum Temperature To Touch 35°C, IMD Says
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update May 2: Maximum Temperature To Touch 35°C, IMD Says

Mumbai Weather Update May 2: Maximum Temperature To Touch 35°C, IMD Says

The humidity is Mumbai is expected to be 61 per cent and precipitation will be at 1 per cent.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update For May 1: Heatwave Conditions To Recede From Today, Says IMD; Mercury To Remain Around 28-30°C In City | File

While Mumbaikars woke up to clear skies on Thursday, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has stated that the city will likely witness the maximum temperatures touching 35°C. This is minimally above the 34.2°C maximum temperature which was recorded in Mumbai on May 1.

May 2 Mumbai weather forecast

Thursday will see a minimum temperature of 25°C and the maximum temperature will likely reach 35°C, with clear skies all day. Winds are predicted to blow at the speed of 8 km/h. The humidity is Mumbai is expected to be 61 per cent and precipitation will be at 1 per cent.

Sunrise in Mumbai was at 6:10 am and with sunset forecasted for 7:01 pm.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update: May Brings No Relief, City To Record Maximum Temperature Of 38°C
article-image

Weather conditions in rest of Maharashtra

Over the next couple of days, the IMD stated that there will not be any significant change in maximum temperatures, but thereafter, people can expect a gradual rise of about 2-3°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of North Konkan (Thane, Raigad) on May 4, while similar conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of South Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri) on May 3 and in South Konkan (Ratnagiri) on May 4.

Additionally, hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated pockets of North Konkan (Thane, Raigad) on May 2 and May 3, and in South Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri) on May 1 and in South Konkan (Sindhudurg) on May 2 and May 4.

Read Also
India Weather Update: No Respite From Heatwave In Eastern & Southern Regions As IMD Warns Of Intense...
article-image

Isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra (Pune, Ahmednagar) are expected to experience heatwave conditions on May 1t, while south Madhya Maharashtra (Sangli, Solapur) will witness similar conditions on May 1 and May 5. Isolated pockets of south Madhya Maharashtra (Solapur) will experience heatwave conditions on May 2 and May 3, and isolated pockets of south Madhya Maharashtra (Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur) on May 4.

In Marathwada, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Osmanabad on May 4, and in Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, and Hingoli on May 5.

Wwarm night conditions are expected in some parts of Marathwada (Latur, Osmanabad) on May 3, and in isolated pockets of Marathwada (Nanded, Latur) on May 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update May 2: Maximum Temperature To Touch 35°C, IMD Says

Mumbai Weather Update May 2: Maximum Temperature To Touch 35°C, IMD Says

Mumbai: Director Wife Removed From Company Using Forged Signature By Husband And Secretary

Mumbai: Director Wife Removed From Company Using Forged Signature By Husband And Secretary

Navi Mumbai: ‘Rail Rage’ Victim Changing Narrative, Claims Senior Railway Official

Navi Mumbai: ‘Rail Rage’ Victim Changing Narrative, Claims Senior Railway Official

Mumbai: District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum Penalise Indian Bank To Refund ₹15 Lakh With 9%...

Mumbai: District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum Penalise Indian Bank To Refund ₹15 Lakh With 9%...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab Targets BJP, Shiv Sena Candidate Ravindra Waikar & Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab Targets BJP, Shiv Sena Candidate Ravindra Waikar & Raj Thackeray