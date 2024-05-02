Mumbai Weather Update May 2: Maximum Temperature To Touch 35°C, IMD Says

Mumbai Weather Update For May 1: Heatwave Conditions To Recede From Today, Says IMD; Mercury To Remain Around 28-30°C In City | File

While Mumbaikars woke up to clear skies on Thursday, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has stated that the city will likely witness the maximum temperatures touching 35°C. This is minimally above the 34.2°C maximum temperature which was recorded in Mumbai on May 1.

May 2 Mumbai weather forecast

Thursday will see a minimum temperature of 25°C and the maximum temperature will likely reach 35°C, with clear skies all day. Winds are predicted to blow at the speed of 8 km/h. The humidity is Mumbai is expected to be 61 per cent and precipitation will be at 1 per cent.

Sunrise in Mumbai was at 6:10 am and with sunset forecasted for 7:01 pm.

Weather conditions in rest of Maharashtra

Over the next couple of days, the IMD stated that there will not be any significant change in maximum temperatures, but thereafter, people can expect a gradual rise of about 2-3°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of North Konkan (Thane, Raigad) on May 4, while similar conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of South Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri) on May 3 and in South Konkan (Ratnagiri) on May 4.

Additionally, hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated pockets of North Konkan (Thane, Raigad) on May 2 and May 3, and in South Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri) on May 1 and in South Konkan (Sindhudurg) on May 2 and May 4.

Isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra (Pune, Ahmednagar) are expected to experience heatwave conditions on May 1t, while south Madhya Maharashtra (Sangli, Solapur) will witness similar conditions on May 1 and May 5. Isolated pockets of south Madhya Maharashtra (Solapur) will experience heatwave conditions on May 2 and May 3, and isolated pockets of south Madhya Maharashtra (Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur) on May 4.

In Marathwada, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Osmanabad on May 4, and in Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, and Hingoli on May 5.

Wwarm night conditions are expected in some parts of Marathwada (Latur, Osmanabad) on May 3, and in isolated pockets of Marathwada (Nanded, Latur) on May 4.