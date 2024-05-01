Bengaluru Weather Update: May Brings No Relief, City To Record Maximum Temperature Of 38°C

Bengaluru Weather Update: May Brings No Relief, City Likely To Record Maximum Temperature 38°C | Freepik

Bengaluru: It is the first day of May and needless to say, weather continues to remain hot and dry in the city of Bengaluru. Residents are expected continue to battle extreme heatwave conditions. The day is expected to remain hot, and night is expected to be warm.

Bengaluru weather prediction for May 1

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions, Bengaluru HAL Airport is expected to experience maximum temperature of 37.5°C, a rise of 0.5 °C from yesterday, and minimum temperature of 23.8°C, a minor rise from yesterday. Bengaluru-City is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38.2°C and a minimum temperature of 24.28°C.

district wise predictions for May 1 in Karnataka | IMD

Karnataka Weather prediction for May 1

On April 30, dry weather prevailed over the state, and Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.8o C in the plains of the State as per IMD. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, 2 Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kolar, Mandya, Ballari, Hassan (Plains), Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru(Plains) and Chikkaballapura districts.Light rain is very likely to occur over some parts of Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts. Dry weather very likely to prevail over remaining districts of the State.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :May 01, 2024 | IMD

Karnataka Weather prediction for the week till May 7, 2024

As per IMD observations, Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttar Kannada and Chitradurga districts from 30th April to 4th May 2024. Warm night conditions very likely to prevail over Bagalkote, Kalaburgi and Koppal districts for next 5 days. No Large Change in Maximum temperature very likely over the State for next 5 days. Light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of state towards the end of the week.

IMD warnings and observations for Karnataka for May 1 2024 | IMD

May 1 has started with a satisfactory air quality in Bengaluru, with AQI measuring at 74.