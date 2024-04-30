Bengaluru Weather Update April 30: City To Turn Into Furnace As Maximum Temperature To Touch 38°C

Bengaluru Weather Update April 30: City To Turns Into Furnace As Maximum Temperature To Touch 38°C | Representational Photo

Bengaluru: Clear sky, scorching heat that will sustain even through the night and extreme dry weather is what Bengaluru is expected to experience on April 30, Tuesday. As per Indian Meteorological Department predictions for April 30, Tuesday, Bengaluru HAL Airport is expected to experience maximum temperature of 37°C and minimum temperature of 23.6°C. Bengaluru International Airport is expected to experience a temperature of 38°C. Bengaluru-City is likely to record a maximum temperature of 37°C and a minimum temperature of 25.2°C.

Dry Weather prevails over Karnataka

As per IMD, the trough/wind discontinuity from eastern parts of Vidarbha to north Kerala now runs from central Vidarbha to Coastal Karnataka across Marathawada, interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar & neighbourhood now lies over south Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Raichur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.0o C in the plains of the State on April 29.

On April 30, Tuesday, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places Bidar, Gulbarga, Bijapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri. Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Mandya,Tumkur, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts.

Conditions are expected to remain the same till May 5. On May 6, Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over some parts of Mandya district. IMD predicts that light rain is very likely to occur over some parts of Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts. Meanwhile other parts of the state will continue to battle dry weather conditions.

IMD guidelines to cope with extreme heat

1) High temperature & increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

2) High health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases. Avoid heat exposure– keep cool. Avoid dehydration.

3) Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty.

4) Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

5) Moderate temperature & heat is tolerable for general public but moderate health concern likely for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases.

6) Avoid heat exposure. Wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes. Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

AQI index data says that the pollution has hit the allarming level. Bengaluru recorded PM2.5 concentration which becomes 3.8 times above what is expected to be normal as per WHO guidelines.