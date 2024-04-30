Mumbai Weather Update For April 30: Heatwave Conditions To Recede This Week; Mercury To Hover Around 33°C In SoBo Today

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: The city woke up to another morning with clear skies on Tuesday, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency also predicted continued clear weather throughout the day across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

Today's temperatures were expected to range from a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 37 degrees Celcius, due to ongoing heatwave conditions. However, the average temperature for the day was projected to stabilise around 31 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow at a speed of 7.4 km/h, mainly from the northerly direction. The sun rose at 06:11 am and is expected to set by 07:01 pm.

Looking ahead to the coming days, minimum temperatures were anticipated to remain steady at around 27-28 degrees Celsius. However, relief from the scorching heat was expected from May 1, offering respite during peak hours in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Humid Afternoons Expected In Coming Days

High temperatures, ranging from 34-36°C on the Western Line, were forecasted for today and tomorrow, potentially reaching 37°C in certain areas. Dadar and South Mumbai were also expected to experience highs near 32-33°C throughout the week, with humid afternoons.

Local weather reports suggested that Mumbai and its adjoining areas would experience reduced heat over the next 24 hours, with temperatures beginning to decline after May 1. Additionally, westerly winds were predicted to become more active, helping maintain maximum temperatures around 33-34°C in most areas.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 138, falling within the 'Moderate' category according to SAFAR-India. While AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution as they are classified as 'moderate'.