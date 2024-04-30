India Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Gradual Decrease In Intense Heat Across India After May 2

Representative Image

The intense heat that has gripped parts of India will gradually decrease after May 2, however, till then the temperatures will continue to remain high, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar will continue to experience soaring temperatures between 42°C and 45°C. These high temperatures, above normal by 4-8°C, are causing severe heatwave conditions in many regions.

#IMD forecasts heatwave conditions to continue over south peninsular India, including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, during the 4 days.@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/5EbV3l8col — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 30, 2024

In addition to the heatwave, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over several regions, including west Assam, Tripura, south Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to the IMD forecast. Warm nights are also likely in interior Karnataka over the next five days.

While heatwave conditions and hot and humid weather persists in these regions, other parts of the country is expected to continue receive widespread light to moderate rainfall. Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is predicted in regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. There is also a forecast of isolated heavy rainfall in these areas on April 30 and May 1.

VIDEO | Visuals from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwari following landslides in the region due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/nkFHeBluEm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2024

Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and Afghanistan is influencing weather patterns in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, bringing scattered rainfall and thunderstorms on April 30.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected in parts of west Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next few days.

In southern parts of India, a trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka, leading to isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over Kerala and Mahe for the next seven days and in Lakshadweep on April 30.