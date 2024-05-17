Delhi: Designated Court Convicts 4 Accused In Murder Case Of Tihar Jail's Under Trial Prisoner | Representative Image

The Principal District & Sessions Judge, RADC, Delhi today convicted four Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) namely Shri Kishan Sresth, Shri.Ganpat @ Kunal, Shri Akash @ Hunny and Shri Arun @ Mandva. in a case related to murder of Prisoner Shri Srikant Rama Swami.

CBI re- registered a case, “on the directions of High Court of Delhi vide order dated 20.07.2021 passed in WP (Crl.) 1105/2021”. Following this, CBI took over the case registered vide FIR No. 243/2021 dated 14.05.2021 at PS Hari Nagar, New Delhi” on the complaint of Jail Warden Lalit No. 1736, Central Jail No. 02, Tihar Jail.

It was alleged that on 14.05.2021, Under Trial Prisoner Srikant Rama Swami, Barrack No. 04, Ward No.02, Jail No.02 of Tihar Jail was allegedly beaten by other inmates namely accused UTP Kishan Sresth, UTP Ganpat @ Kunal, UTP Akash @ Hunny and UTP Arun @ Mandva. UTP Srikant Rama Swami @ Appu died at Safdarjung Hospital.

CBI filed charge sheet before the competent court within a period of 05 months i.e. on 22.12.2021 against accused Shri. Kishan Sresth S/o Tejman, Shri. Ganpat S/o Niranjan, Arun S/o Jasvir and Shri. Askash S/o Mohan Lal.

The trial was completed, in about 10 months' time after charges were framed against the accused on 11.07.2023. After trial, the Court held all four accused guilty. The Cout has scheduled the case for prouncement of quantum of sentence on 05.06.2024.