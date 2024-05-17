'U-Turn, Character Assassination': Swati Maliwal Reacts To AAP Leaders Calling Her Allegations 'BJP Conspiracy'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and AAP Minister Atishi | X | ANI

Swati Maliwal reacted to the party press conference in which AAP minister Atishi called the allegations of assault leveled by Maliwal against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar as "completely false and baseless". "Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the PC and today it has taken a U-turn," Maliwal mentioned in her post and added, "Truth will be out when time comes".

Maliwal in her post on social media platform X hit out at Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide, without taking any names and said that AAP was trying to protect Kumar under pressure.

"The leaders who joined the party yesterday declared a 20-year old worker as a BJP agent. Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the PC and today it has taken a U-turn. This goon is threatening the party, if I get arrested I will reveal all the secrets. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter," Maliwal shared in her post.

Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes!" Swati Maliwal reacted to the AAP PC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, after Swati Maliwal's video from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence went viral, the AAP called it the "truth" about Swati Maliwal.